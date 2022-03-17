Solo Backpackers Guide to exploring Sikkim on a Budget

Traveling nourishes one's mind and soul while inspiring and providing numerous learning opportunities. It is also an elegant experience because it helps you understand life's bigger picture, meet new people and learn new languages.

Furthermore, it liberates the traveler and allows them to have a deeper understanding of themselves. Apart from the journey, however, the destination to which one chooses to travel plays a vital role in ensuring a happy and memorable holiday.

Sikkim- A traveler's paradise

Following the epidemic, the number of solo budget travelers has steadily increased, whether they are working professionals, persons on sabbatical, artists seeking inspiration, fledgling start-up entrepreneurs, or simply explorers and wanderers who enjoy traveling.

Sikkim, a small heavenly state in the lap of the northeastern region of India, has come up as one of the favorite destinations of budget backpackers due to its natural scenic beauty, magnificent mountains, wild rivers, second largest number of glaciers in the world, secluded hot water springs, holy caves, dense forests paired with several unique sites to visit.

The rich tribal culture of Sikkim with beautiful monasteries and tiny ancient villages serenades a traveler to visit this nature's gem and soak in the local culture while relishing its ethereal charm and enlightening their spiritual side.

Sikkim, India's third state to join the Indian Union, is also the smallest area and population, with about 600,000 inhabitants. A hiker's paradise, it has large tracts of numerous trails and backpacking circuits running through green forests. The highlight of Sikkim is that it is largely unspoiled by tourism and remains underdeveloped.

This is one of the reasons that Sikkim has become the hot favorite with solo budget travelers seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience of nature, to those on the prowl for the next adrenaline-pumping adventure, to the explorer wanting to discover hidden lands and natural beauty to the professional looking for inspiration. This tiny state offers it all!

However, the cost of travel is an essential factor that restrains the traveling aspirations of many backpackers. If you are a budget traveler and looking for a ready guide to explore Sikkim on a shoestring budget, then let us share with you the tips to travel and explore this mystical place at minimum cost. However, you can even get budget stay options via websites like - esikkimtourism.in.

Traveling to Sikkim

Sikkim is well connected with all the major cities and towns via road, air, and trains.

Trains - Rail travel is the ideal commuting option for a solo traveler with a limited budget while allowing you to enjoy the landscapes during your journey.

Jalpaiguri and Siliguri are the nearest railway stations located at a distance of 145 km and 188 km from Gangtok, the incredible capital state of Sikkim.

Air - Apart from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal, 124 km distant, Gangtok is well connected by the newly inaugurated Pakyong Airport, which is 35 km away and will soon have direct flights for other key regions of India.

Regular inter-state bus and shared cab services ply on the route from airports and railway stations and are an economical option. One can also reach Gangtok in 20 minutes via a helicopter ride.

Road – You can board a bus from Siliguri, Bagdogra, Jalpaiguri, and Kolkata to reach Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim.

Motor Bike – Sikkim is a biker's ideal destination because of its rugged terrain and spectacular views of majestic valleys and mesmerizing landscapes.

Biking group excursions that are scheduled at regular intervals and are cost-effective for single-budget travelers are becoming more popular.

Reasonable accommodation

The mountain state Sikkim is undoubtedly an unexplored location in India, to be specific.

The state debunks the stereotype that solitary travelers are locked in costly hotels and congested hostels by providing a variety of appealing lodging options for budget trekkers and backpackers.

Homestays - There are numerous affordable accommodations available in the form of homestays maintained and managed by kind and welcoming people.

Apart from offering the basic amenities of healthy home-cooked food, cozy bedding, and clean bathrooms, these stay options also allow you to soak in the local vibes with a first-hand native experience.

Hostels - In addition, there are good backpackers hostels available for you to choose from that are equipped with an operational common kitchen to cook your food and cafes offering local delicacies and meals at an economical price paired with a good wifi connection.

The best part of staying in these hostels is that you get a chance to meet like-minded travelers while discovering off-site places and get to learn from the travel fables of other travelers and expand your professional and personal network.

To make your stay more enjoyable, these hostels arrange recreational workshops and activities for its guests, such as musical evenings, local handicraft workshops, nature hikes and treks, open mic poetry, and stand-up comedy.

Camping – There are several natural camping spots, and it is recommended that you bring your camping equipment with you or take them on rent so that you can pitch a tent if the weather permits and enjoy your free stay beneath the open starlit sky, waking up to a sunny day.

Travel

Sikkim is a majestic travel destination in India that has been overlooked by many Asian backpackers, adding to its charm as a hidden paradise for solo travelers.

It provides you with a fantastic opportunity to discover the most beautiful landscapes and Himalayan culture in an isolated and peaceful setting away from the hustle and bustles of urban towns.

The challenge of budget travel teaches you money-saving skills that you can use for the rest of your life. It is common knowledge that traveling in a group saves money on transportation.

To travel around Sikkim while visiting various locations, join an online community of solo travelers and connect with them. This will allow you to save money on commuting by traveling together and sharing the tariff.

Additionally, renting one is a cost-effective option if you know how to ride a bike.

(Sponsored Feature)