Sole earning member of family in West Bengal, 26-year old soldier martyred in Ladakh face-off

A young man from West Bengal, Rajesh Orang, was martyred in the Indo-China in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday. He hailed from Birbhum district in West Bengal.

He joined the army in his second year of college in 2015. He was part of the 16th Bihar Regiment. Unfortunately, Orang was one of the 20 army personnel who died in the clashes between the Chinese and the Indian army.

He nurtured his dreams to serve his country ever since his school days, his family recounted. At a very young age of 26, he took on the responsibility to defend the country. Not only that, but he was also the sole earning member of a very poor family, responsible for taking care of his ailing father. Orang also had the added responsibility to marry off his younger sister at home to ease the burden on the family.

He was supposed to come home, but the lockdown dented his hopes to see his family for one last time before he breathed his last.

He came to see his family for the last time 6 months ago to see his father who was very sick at that time.

The family heard the news of their courageous son's death on television. As the mother mourns the loss of his son, she told Zee News that her chest was full of pride because of the sacrifice that his son made for the country.

Neighbors flocked to the house of Rajesh Orang to offer their condolences.

However, the family says that their son's death should not be in vain, and expects a befitting reply from the Indian army against the Chinese forces.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides.

In a statement Tuesday night, the army said that 17 more soldiers who "were were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured, ANI reported citing sources.