Soldiers being killed in J&K, incidents of cross-border infiltration rising: Shiv Sena launches scathing attack on BJP

Shiva Sena launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the recent 'cross border infiltration' and 'cease-fire violation' that killed Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.in its mouthpiece ''Saamana".

In an editorial featured in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, the party claimed that nearly 8 to 9 soldiers from Maharashtra were killed in J&K last month, blaming the central government for their deaths.

The editorial also slammed the Modi government for misleading the nation over the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370. The Saamana editorial alleged that 'all was not well in J&K', expressing concern over the continued bloodshed with the Indian army paying a heavy price for the alleged lies being spread by the Modi dispensation.

Despite the airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot, the terror camps in Balakot continue to flourish and operate which are leading to a significant rise in incidents of cross-border infiltration and terror-related incidents in J&K amidst the continuing counter-insurgency operations carried out by the Indian Army, the editorial stated.

The editorial finished-off by saying that ''uneasy peace in J&K'' and tensions along the Indo-China border is against the interest of the nation.

In its earlier editorials, Shiv Sena also criticised the ruling party over the citizenship amendment act. The party accused the BJP of playing 'vote bank politics' over the bill and slammed the centre for creating instability in the Northeast.