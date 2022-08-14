Soldier’s mortal remains found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen

A disc with the army number was found that helped in identifying Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar.

As the country celebrates 75 years of independence and recalls the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom, a family in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, will finally experience peace after a 38-year wait.

On August 13, the mortal remains of Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar, a member of the 1984 Operation Meghdoot in Siachen, were discovered in an abandoned bunker in the glacier.

Chandra Shekhar's wife, 65, and two daughters have been waiting for 38 years. But now, not only his family, but also numerous other veterans from his unit and relatives, are set to bid the brave heart goodbye.

A large crowd is expected in Haldwani when the mortal remains will be brought there to pay honor. His two girls were too little to recall what had happened. When tragedy struck Shekhar, his younger daughter was only four years old and his older daughter was eight years old.

Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar was part of a team that was given the task of capturing Point 5965, an important feature that the Pakistanis were eyeing.

“The party, while halting for the night, was caught in an avalanche in which 18 Indian Army soldiers including one officer, Second Lieutenant PS Pundir, were killed,” said an official. While the mortal remains of 14 were found, 5 were missing.

Operation Meghdoot in 1984 remains one of the Indian Army's most crucial military acts to this day, ensuring possession of the Siachen Glacier and complete supremacy over Pakistani forces.