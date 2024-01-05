ISRO set to place Aditya-L1 in its final orbit on this day; check details

Headlines

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'behaving like fugitive' after AAP chief skips ED summons

Chinese media praises India's economic policies, diplomatic achievements under PM Modi

Narayana Murthy reveals why he never allowed his wife Sudha Murty to join Infosys, says 'I was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

Narayana Murthy reveals why he never allowed his wife Sudha Murty to join Infosys, says 'I was...'

Viral video: Pakistani man's incredible rendition of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' wins hearts online

Rajasthan Royals players who have won IPL trophy with KKR

9 times Irrfan Khan inspired us with strong messages

10 most spiciest dishes of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky argues with Ankita for holding Munawar's hand, hugging him, says 'tu usse baat nahi karegi...'

HomeIndia

India

ISRO set to place Aditya-L1 in its final orbit on this day; check details

Equipped with seven instruments to study the Sun and solar storms, Aditya-L1 aims for a planned five-year mission, leveraging L1's unobstructed view of the Sun.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, ISRO is set to execute the final maneuver that will position India’s Aditya-L1 space probe into a halo orbit—an orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. By firing a group of thrusters for a brief period, tentatively concluding around 4 pm on that day, the probe will settle into its intended destination.

Aditya-L1, launched on September 2, embarked on its journey toward L1 on September 18. This Lagrange point represents a stable region where the gravitational forces between the Earth and the Sun, along with centrifugal force, achieve equilibrium.

Upon arrival at L1, India’s satellite will join four active probes, three of which are solely managed by NASA—WIND, Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). The fourth probe, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), is a collaborative mission between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

M. Sankaran, director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), stated, "The final maneuver will be brief, utilizing a group of thrusters from Aditya-L1's twelve. The selection of thrusters, whether the liquid apogee engine (LAM) or others, will be determined based on the spacecraft's position on Saturday."

Equipped with seven instruments to study the Sun and solar storms, Aditya-L1 aims for a planned five-year mission, leveraging L1's unobstructed view of the Sun.

However, reaching L1 is only half the challenge; maintaining the orbit is equally demanding. ISRO relies on precise "orbit determination" procedures, involving mathematical algorithms and specialized software developed by URSC, to track the spacecraft's position accurately.

ISRO chairman S. Somnath emphasized, "Upon reaching L1, periodic maneuvers will be performed to maintain the spacecraft in its intended orbit."

Sustaining position at L1 presents challenges, as highlighted by the European Space Agency (ESA). L1 is categorized as an 'unstable' Lagrange point, necessitating spacecraft to orbit around it, treating the point akin to an 'invisible planet.' Continuous 'station keeping' maneuvers, approximately monthly, become imperative to retain the correct orbit due to the inherent instability and the rapid growth of trajectory errors.

Somnath previously acknowledged the mild but persistent instability at L1, noting it as preferable compared to the difficulties posed by L3 and L4. He cautioned that without meticulous orbit determination, the spacecraft could deviate from its intended path.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rashmi Sharma, who left job at Infosys, prepared for civil services exam while taking care of son, has now become…

Meet Avni Malhotra, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, NIT, VIT, her salary is...

Netizens slam Isha Malviya for blaming Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar, making him cry in BB17: ‘Fakeness queen'

Samsung Galaxy S24 series bookings open in India at Rs 1999, to launch on…

India's highest-paid item girl charges Rs 5 crore a song, more than top heroines' full fees; not Malaika, Nora, Katrina

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE