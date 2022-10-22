Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Solar eclipse: Odisha announces holiday; Surya Grahan timings in Lucknow, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai

The Patnaik government announced that all government offices, schools, other education bodies, banks and financial institutions will remain closed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

Solar eclipse: Odisha announces holiday; Surya Grahan timings in Lucknow, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai
Solar Eclipse (File)

The Odisha government declared a public holiday on October 25, a day after Diwali 2022. The holiday has been announced in view of the eclipse, which is significant in Hindu mythology. 

The Naveen Patnaik government announced that all government offices, schools, other education bodies, banks and financial institutions will remain closed on the day. 

The October 25 solar eclipse will be visible in all the states of the country. It would be the last eclipse of the year. 

According to the government release, "In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places. However, the same cannot be seen from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (the names of a few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.)."

List of solar eclipse timings

Delhi 4.29 pm, Mumbai 4.49 pm, Chennai 5.14 pm, Bengaluru 5.12 pm, Chandigarh 4.23 pm, Jaipur 4.31 pm, Kolkata 4.52 pm, Hyderabad 4.59 pm, Lucknow 4.36 pm, Jammu 4.17 pm, Dehradun 4.26 pm, Bhopal 4.42 pm, Bhubaneswar 4.56 pm.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.