Solar eclipse: Odisha announces holiday; Surya Grahan timings in Lucknow, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai

Solar Eclipse (File)

The Odisha government declared a public holiday on October 25, a day after Diwali 2022. The holiday has been announced in view of the eclipse, which is significant in Hindu mythology.

The Naveen Patnaik government announced that all government offices, schools, other education bodies, banks and financial institutions will remain closed on the day.

The October 25 solar eclipse will be visible in all the states of the country. It would be the last eclipse of the year.

According to the government release, "In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places. However, the same cannot be seen from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (the names of a few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.)."

List of solar eclipse timings

Delhi 4.29 pm, Mumbai 4.49 pm, Chennai 5.14 pm, Bengaluru 5.12 pm, Chandigarh 4.23 pm, Jaipur 4.31 pm, Kolkata 4.52 pm, Hyderabad 4.59 pm, Lucknow 4.36 pm, Jammu 4.17 pm, Dehradun 4.26 pm, Bhopal 4.42 pm, Bhubaneswar 4.56 pm.