Solar Eclipse 2026: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India on August 12? Check Timing; Know dos and don'ts

A total solar eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026. It will be visible in parts of Europe and the Arctic, but not in India as the Sun will be below the horizon. Live streams can be used to watch it.

A total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026. It will be visible in parts of Europe, Iceland, and the Arctic. The eclipse will not be visible in India because the Sun will be below the horizon at that time.

Eclipse date and timings

According to UTC, the eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026. The times will coincide with the evening of August 12 and the early hours of August 13 in India. On August 12, at 9:04 p.m. IST, a partial eclipse will commence. Maximum eclipse: August 12 at approximately 11:16 p.m. IST. The partial eclipse concludes on August 13 at 1:28 a.m. IST. Both the entire and partial phases cannot be seen from here because the Sun will have already set in India.

Do's and Don'ts

Stay indoors during the eclipse period.

Clean your home with Gangajal and take a bath after the eclipse ends.

Avoid eating or drinking during the eclipse unless necessary for medical reasons.

Meditate, read religious books, or chant mantras for peace and positivity.

Place Tulsi leaves or Kusha grass in food and water to keep them pure.

Do not sleep during the eclipse hours.

Avoid handling sharp objects like knives, needles or blades.

Avoid starting new projects, businesses, or auspicious activities during this time.

Cover religious idols and avoid touching them until the eclipse is over.

Stay away from alcohol and other intoxicants.

Visibility in India and what to do

This Surya Grahan will not be directly visible to Indian skywatchers. There will be at least a partial eclipse over a larger area, which includes much of Europe and eastern North America. Never look at the Sun without appropriate eye protection for safe viewing anywhere. Live feeds from observatories and organisations like NASA are available to people in India.

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Religious significance and 2026 Eclipses

Sutak Kaal is observed before an eclipse in Indian culture. However, Sutak Kaal will not apply and temples will stay open because this eclipse is not visible in India. There will be two solar eclipses in 2026. On February 17, 2026, there was an annular eclipse. This August 12 total eclipse is the second. From India, neither will be visible. When the Moon totally obscures the Sun, a total solar eclipse occurs. The Sun's corona is visible to those in the line of totality.