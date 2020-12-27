Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, timings in India, significance

Solar eclipse 2021: For the stargazers, there is an exciting bit of news. They will get to witness more solar and lunar eclipses in 2021. An eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when an astronomical body blocks light from or to another body. Eclipses bring forth a lot of excitement in people.

The eclipses in 2021 will be witnessed from different parts of India. Check the date and other details of the solar and lunar eclipses of 2021.

Solar eclipse 2021

June 10: Those who are looking forward to the first solar eclipse of 2021 should note that it will take place on June 10. The June 2021 solar eclipse will be visible from almost the entirety of Europe and Asia, along with North and West Africa, parts of North America, the Atlantic ocean, and the Arctic.

As for the eclipse timings in India, it will begin at 1:42 pm (Indian Standard Time) and it will come to an end at 6:41 pm.

December 4: The second and the last solar eclipse of 2021 will be witnessed on December 4. This solar eclipse will be visible from Australia, South Africa, South America, Antarctica, and parts of the Atlantic and the Indian oceans.

It is interesting to note that the last solar eclipse of 2020 was witnessed recently on December 14 and lasted for nearly five hours.

Lunar eclipse 2021

May 26: The first lunar eclipse of 2021 will be visible in South-east and East Asia, North America, South America, Antarctica, as well as parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Indian oceans.

It will be a total lunar eclipse and according to the IST, it will last from 2:17 pm to 7:19 pm.

November 18-19: The second lunar eclipse of 2021 will be a partial one and it will start at 11:32 am and end at 6:33 pm (IST).