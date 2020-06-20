Solar Eclipse 2020 time: When and where to watch Surya Grahan in India

Solar Eclipse on June 21: The entire world is bracing itself for the annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse.

This is a special solar eclipse as it will fall with the summer solstice which is the longest day of 2020.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase, people in rest of India can witness a partial eclipse, said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

When Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, the shadow falls on the surface of the Earth. The Sun is entirely covered by the Moon for a brief period. Those places that are engulfed by the dark, dense umbral shadow of the Moon experience the total solar eclipse.

"Annular solar eclipse is a particular case of the total solar eclipse. Like the total solar eclipse, the Moon is aligned with the Sun. However, on that day, the apparent size of the Moon happens to be a wee smaller than the Sun. Hence the Moon covers the central part of the Sun, and the rim of the Sun appear like a 'ring of fire' in the sky for a very brief moment," Samir Dhurde of The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune explained to ANI.

Date & Time of Surya Grahan 2020:

According to TimeandDate.com, the solar eclipse of June 21 will start at 9:15 am and end at 3:04 pm in India. The sun will appear like a 'ring of fire' in the sky.

India Timings of Surya Grahan:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 09:15:58 am

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 10:17:45 am

Maximum Eclipse - 21 Jun, 12:10:04 pm

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 21 Jun, 14:02: 17 pm

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 21 Jun, 15:04: 01 pm

(All information from TimeandDate.com)

From India, the annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of the northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.