Solar eclipse 2019: When to watch Surya Grahan in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & other major cities

Solar eclipse 2019: Solar eclipse & Lunar eclipse not just fascinates space enthusiasts but common people too.

On the 26th of December, the world will witness "Annual Solar Eclipse" and it will be third & final solar eclipse of the year.

A solar eclipse or Surya Grahan occurs when the moon will obstruct the way between the sun and the earth. The eclipse, that is moon covering the sun, can be partial, total or annular.

This 'Annual Solar Eclipse' is also called "ring of fire".

The solar eclipse will be partially visible in India. It will start from 7:59:53am Indian Standard Time on Thursday at the first location.

The solar eclipse will reach the full eclipse stage at 9:04:33 AM IST.

The maximum eclipse position will be visible at 10:47:46 AM IST. As per the news reports, the solar eclipse will occur for a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds.

Here are the partial eclipse timings in different parts of India:

Allahabad: 8.19 am

Amritsar: 8.18 am

Bangalore: 8.06 am

Bhubaneswar: 8.19 am

Varanasi: 8.20 am

Delhi: 8.17 am

Mumbai: 8.04 am

Kolkata: 8.27 am

Guwahati: 8.39 am

Chennai: 8.08 am

Ranchi: 8.22 am

Cochin: 8.06 am

Gaya: 8.23 am

Haridwar: 8.21 am

Hyderabad: 8.08 am

Jalandhar: 8.20 am

Chandigarh: 8.21 am

Jammu: 8.20 am

Lucknow: 8.19 am

Mangalore: 8.04 am

Patna: 8.24 am

Puri: 8.19 am

Pune: 8.04 am

Shillong: 8.39 am

Ujjain: 8.09 am

(Timings source- Zee News)