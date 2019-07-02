Solar Eclipse 2019: Surya Grahan date, timings, precautions

Solar eclipse 2019: People in South America and South Pacific will be able to witness Solar Eclipse 2019 on July 2 (today), however, this celestial occurrence will not be visible in India.

Solar eclipse takes place when Moon comes in between the Sun and Earth.

The reason why this happening will not be witnessed by the people in India because it will occur during the night time.

Solar eclipse 2019 time

It will occur around 10:25 pm when Solar eclipse will be partially visible however by 11:54 pm, the total solar eclipse will be visible. Though in India, people will not be able to witness, however, several Live online streaming sites may telecast it.

Solar eclipse 2019: Where it will be visible

Today's Solar eclipse will be visible across Chile, Argentina, South America and South Pacific.

Precautions to be taken during solar eclipse

It is believed by many in India that one should avoid consuming food during the time the solar eclipse remains active as ultraviolet rays became more active during this time.

People are advised not to glare with bare eyes towards the sky during the solar eclipse be it morning or night as it may affect their sight.

Also, many communities in India perform havan (ritual) as they believe doing this will guard them from negative vibes which may be become more active during such happenings.