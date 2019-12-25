Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, time, where to watch- all you need to know about last Surya Grahan of 2019

Solar eclipse 2019: Solar eclipse & Lunar eclipse not just fascinates space enthusiasts but common people too.

On the 26th of December, the world will witness "Annual Solar Eclipse" and it will be third & final solar eclipse of the year.

A solar eclipse or Surya Grahan occurs when the moon will obstruct the way between the sun and the earth. The eclipse, that is moon covering the sun, can be partial, total or annular.

This 'Annual Solar Eclipse' is also called "ring of fire".

Solar eclipse 2019 time

The solar eclipse will be partially visible in India. It will start from 7:59:53am Indian Standard Time on Thursday at the first location. The solar eclipse will reach the full eclipse stage at 9:04:33 AM IST. The maximum eclipse position will be visible at 10:47:46 AM IST. As per the news reports, the solar eclipse will occur for a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds.

Solar eclipse 2019: Where it will be visible

It will be visible in India, Australia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. This is not a total solar eclipse but instead, the Sun's light passing from the moon will cause an annular solar eclipse.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam will also witness the 'ring of fire'.

People living in cities like Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Jaffna, Trincomalee, Sibolga, Batam, Singapore, Singkawang and Guam can see the annular solar eclipse clearly.

As per the reports, Kerala's Cheruvathur will be among the best places to witness the Solar Eclipse this year.



Precautions to be taken during the solar eclipse

It is believed by many in India that one should avoid consuming food during the time the solar eclipse remains active as ultraviolet rays became more active during this time.

People are advised not to glare with bare eyes towards the sky during the solar eclipse be it morning or night as it may affect their sight.

As per the religious beliefs, many people in India don't worship or visit the temple during this time. Cooking during the Surya Grahan period is also prohibited.

Also, many communities in India perform havan (ritual) as they believe doing this will guard them against negative vibes which may be become more active during such happenings.