Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Software engineer on WFH gang-raped in Chaibasa, police detain 12; BJP demands Hemant Soren's resignation

Jharkhand: The techie, an employee of a renowned software company, was raped by 10 men when she was talking with her friend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Software engineer on WFH gang-raped in Chaibasa, police detain 12; BJP demands Hemant Soren's resignation
Jharkhand gang rape (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over the gang rape of a techie in the state's Chaibasa.

The techie, an employee of a renowned software company, was raped by 10 men when she was talking with her friend on the side of the road.

BJP leader Raghubar Das told PTI that the Soren government was absolutely insensitive towards the incidents of rape and that the state's law and order have completely broken down under Soren's leadership. 

"Soren, who is also facing corruption charges with uncertainty looming large over his tenure, should immediately resign on moral ground as Jharkhand in becoming the rape capital," he added.

The ruling party said the culprits will be punished. JMM spokesperson Mohan Karmakar said the police have taken prompt action in connection with the case. 

The woman was in the city as she had been working from home.

She went to visit an airstrip with her friend when the group attacked them. 

They reportedly said the duo shouldn't be spared. They brutally thrashed the man and chased him away.

They then dragged the woman to a secluded spot and gang-raped her.

The woman somehow reached a local shop and informed the police.

The police have detained 12 people for interrogation.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.