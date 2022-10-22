Software engineer on WFH gang-raped in Chaibasa, police detain 12; BJP demands Hemant Soren's resignation

Jharkhand gang rape (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over the gang rape of a techie in the state's Chaibasa.

The techie, an employee of a renowned software company, was raped by 10 men when she was talking with her friend on the side of the road.

BJP leader Raghubar Das told PTI that the Soren government was absolutely insensitive towards the incidents of rape and that the state's law and order have completely broken down under Soren's leadership.

"Soren, who is also facing corruption charges with uncertainty looming large over his tenure, should immediately resign on moral ground as Jharkhand in becoming the rape capital," he added.

The ruling party said the culprits will be punished. JMM spokesperson Mohan Karmakar said the police have taken prompt action in connection with the case.

The woman was in the city as she had been working from home.

She went to visit an airstrip with her friend when the group attacked them.

They reportedly said the duo shouldn't be spared. They brutally thrashed the man and chased him away.

They then dragged the woman to a secluded spot and gang-raped her.

The woman somehow reached a local shop and informed the police.

The police have detained 12 people for interrogation.