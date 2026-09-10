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Social Media Safety for Children: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on firewalls, parental consent

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre’s response on a PIL seeking safeguards for children under 18 on social media, including parental consent and firewalls.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

Social Media Safety for Children: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on firewalls, parental consent
Social Media Safety for Children: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on firewalls, parental consent (Source:ANI)
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In a matter seeking safeguards to protect children below 18 from social media, the Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre while emphasising the need for protection such as firewalls in the digital environment.

Social media safeguards for minors: What does the plea demand?

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA) demanded safeguards to protect children below 18 from exploitation on social media and other digital platforms. The petitioner pointed out the absence of effective age and user-authority verification mechanisms, arguing that it leaves children vulnerable to online grooming, sexual exploitation, digital trafficking, sextortion, cyberbullying and age-inappropriate content. 

The plea sought safeguards based on the argument that minors below 18 are legally incapable of entering into contracts under Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872. The petitioner demanded that the Centre should inform digital platforms that contracts entered into by children below 18 are void ab initio and take steps to suspend such contracts. 

The plea seeks a specific provision added to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, that requires parental consent before minors create social media accounts. The identity of parents/guardians should be verified through e-KYC or another recognised mechanism.
Platforms should adopt a “prevention by design” approach to protect children online. However, the petitioner also clarified that it does not seek to exclude children from the digital ecosystem. 

What did the Supreme Court say

Observing the submission, the Supreme Court bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre on the petition. Justice Joymalya Bagchi orally observed that safeguards such as firewalls should be put in place to protect children in the digital environment.

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