Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

India

NEET result 2019: Akshat Kaushik, who secured 3rd rank, says social media helped him cope with pressure

Akshat Kaushik who secured the third rank in NEET 2019, said that social media helped him cope with the pressure of studies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 03:44 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik, who secured the third rank in NEET 2019, says during his two years of preparation, social media ensured that he did not break under the pressure of studies.

Kaushik, who scored 700 out of 720 marks, said he wants to become an endocrinologist.

"I had been preparing for the exam for the last two years," he said on Wednesday.

"I was active on Snapchat and Instagram through this time. Different people get distracted by different things. Social media platforms ensured I did not break under the pressure of studies," he added.

Kaushik passed out from Delhi Public School, Varanasi, with a score of 96.4 percent in board exams.

He now wants to get into AIIMS, Delhi. However, if he doesn't make it into the premier institute, he said he would like to study at Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital.

The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2019 were declared earlier on Wednesday.

As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test. 
 

