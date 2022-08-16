Social engineering mastered in Bihar Cabinet? RJD moves beyond Muslim-Yadav strategy, Nitish banks on old formula

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Cabinet expansion

The induction of 31 ministers in the Bihar Cabinet, which includes 16 from the RJD and 11 from the JD(U), reflects a careful consideration of the social and caste arithmetic, giving due representation to all sections of society, including minorities.

While Tejashwi Yadav has attempted to implement its “MY (Muslim-Yadav)-plus” strategy, Nitish Kumar chose to stick to his reliable OBC-EBC-Dalit-Upper caste combination.

The JD(U) not only retained the much-expected home ministry but also took control of the finance ministry, handing it to Kumar’s confidante Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the Yadav face in Nitish’s camp, has to make do with the Energy portfolio that he already held.

Along with his party getting the lion’s share in the new Cabinet, Tejashwi also bagged four key portfolios of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and Rural Works.

His elder Tej Pratap Yadav enjoyed a pride of place as he has been given charge of the department of environment, forest and climate change. He was the health minister in the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

Out of the 16 ministers from the RJD, six are from the Yadav community, namely Tej Pratap, Madhepura MLA Chandra Shekhar, Belaganj MLA Surendra Prasad Yadav, Fatuha MLA Ramanand Yadav, Darbhanga Rural legislator Lalit Yadav and Marhaura MLA Jitendra Rai.

Three Muslims leaders from the party have also been given ministerial berths. The three are Shahnawaz Alam, Israil Mansuri, a Pasmanda Muslim from Muzaffarpur, and Shamim Ahmad.

Anita Devi, who belongs to an Extremely Backward Class (EBC) community is the only woman in the ministerial council. Two OBC leaders -- Alok Mehta and Sameer Mahaseth -- have also been inducted in the Cabinet. The two ministers from the SC community are Kumar Sarvjeet from Gaya and Surendra Ram from Saran.

The selection by the RJD shows its careful attempt to maintain social engineering among non-Yadav OBCs, EBCs and the Scheduled Caste.

The RJD has also included Sudhakar Singh, the son of the party’s state president Jagdanand Singh and an upper-caste Rajput. The Rajputs have always been part of the RJD’s political matrix.

The JD(U), on its part, retained its 11 ministers who represent the party’s rainbow social combination. Apart from representation from OBC, EBC and SC communities, the JD(U) camp has a lone Muslim minister is Jama Khan, who was earlier with the BSP.

Although a pro-OBC bias was expected in the alliance dominated by RJD and JD(U), both owing their rise to the Mandal agitation, members of the upper castes also find a place.

While Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and RJD debutant Kartikeya Singh are Bhumihars, Leshi Singh (JDU), Sumit Kumar Singh (Indpendent) and Sudhakar Singh (RJD) are Rajputs. Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U) is represntative of the Brahmins.

Five Dalits -- Ashok Choudhary (JDU), Kumar Sarvajeet and Surendra Ram (RJD), Murari Gautam (Congress) and Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) have been included in the new cabinet.

Others who took oath include the CM's close aide Shravan Kumar, who belongs to the same Kurmi caste and Nalanda district, Madan Sahni and Jayant Raj.