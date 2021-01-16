Social activist Ishwar Choudhary is a blessing to deprived children in Rajasthan

In India, people dwelling in slums have a variety of problems ranging from improper sanitation to faulty garbage collection and cramped spaces. Mostly families with a weak socioeconomic background reside in the slum areas of cities. In Rajasthan, particularly in the city of Barmer, there is a section of large families which are disadvantaged in the sense that they have very little to provide for their children. The slum areas suffer from inadequacy of resources and cleanliness and an alarming lack of child education.

Ishwar Choudhary is an independent social worker and activist who has proved to be a glimmer of hope for the underprivileged and needy children in the state of Rajasthan.

Recently during the lockdown situation, Ishwar set out to regularly deliver food and sanitization kits to families and children of the area.

Ishwar has always been dedicated and inclined towards the welfare of children. At his own expense, he has enrolled a large number of underprivileged children in Government schools around the area and also provided for their books, stationery, uniforms and meals. Besides that, he has also taken the issue of nutrition very seriously. Owing to the lack of financial resources, a lot of families fail to provide adequate nutrition to their children. Ishwar Choudhary has ensured that poverty-stricken families are supplied with a regular stock of food grains, vegetables, milk and spices.

He says, "These people who live hand-to-mouth have a very hard time already. For them, child education and nutrition becomes secondary. That is why I strive to resolve these issues. I work on all of this independently but sometimes I do get help from youth organizations who are willing to participate in awareness drives and distribution programs."