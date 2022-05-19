Social Activist Bajrangi Prasad Yadav becomes beacon of hope for those in need

When one looks around themselves, they see many people, politicians, or social workers who often make big promises but fail to actually fulfil those. However, there are still some people who stick by their words and try to make a difference. They work day and night just to help those in need and their selfless work makes this world a better place and puts a smile on the faces of those who are struggling. Politician and Social activist Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is one such person who works round the clock with the motive of other’s development and growth.

The national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kisan Morcha, and in-charge of Chhattisgarh state, Bajrangi Prasad Yadav hails from the Sahibganj District, Jharkhand. He has been working for people even before he actually entered into politics and philanthropy. In his earlier days, he was also the president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from the year 1987 to 1990. Ever since he was a child, he had the urge to uplift every underprivileged person and that’s the sole reason why he has been working so hard.

Committed to making people's lives better

Bajrangi Prasad Yadav tries to help the masses so that he can make a bigger change and for that, he arranges numerous camps, programs, and drives. Sometime back he organised the ‘Aadim Janjati Uthan Samiti’ program that helped the Primitive Tribes and Pahadiya (ST) to find jobs. Through the program, they also arranged clean drinking water and health camps.

‘Arjun Herbal Medical Education & Research Foundation’ is another banner under which he has been helping people in times of natural calamities by providing them shelter, food, medication, etc for the last 20 years. Under the same banner, he has conducted mass wedding ceremonies for economically backward societies so that they can easily marry off their daughters without facing the financial burden.

Contributions in times of world pandemic

When the world was hit by the deadly Covid-19 Pandemic and people were scared for their lives, at that time also Bajrangi Prasad Yadav worked hard to ease the situation for those who were completely helpless. Due to losing jobs, many people were helpless and were unable to buy even the smallest things and this made Bajrangi feel disheartened and pained and he decided to help them. For the same, he provided more than 21 thousand families with food under the ‘Modi Aahar’ and under the ‘Modi Dakshina’ program in addition to giving each family Rs.500. Apart from this, families were also provided with 15 kgs of food grains including rice, lentils, cooking oil, and spices.

Contributing to uplift the environmental conditions

Our environment has been facing many issues but people like Bajrangi Prasad Yadav have been working wholeheartedly to improve its condition. He has been working towards making the environment pollution free and has also raised public awareness regarding air pollution, its hazardous effects, and how to avoid it. He also planted around 12 thousand trees across the district, taking inspiration from the 'Namami Gange Project' with the goal of combating deforestation. His efforts to improve the environment were recognized by the state of Jharkhand, and he even received an award for it.

Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is someone who believes in women's empowerment, thus he always encourages them to study and incorporate themselves with skills so that they can sustain themselves on their own. In the future, he envisions helping even more people. With so much of achievements to his name, Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is truly an inspiration for the upcoming generation.

(Sponsored Feature)