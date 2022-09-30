‘So called Aam Aadmi’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s 42-car convoy sparks VIP culture debate

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come under the scrutiny of the opposition after they accused him of promoting “VIP culture” despite his pre-poll promises on cracking down on such instances in the state after coming to power.

According to the Opposition leader, a Right to Information has revealed that Bhagwant Mann has more cars in his convoys than the previous three Chief Minister of Punjab. Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa posted the RTI on his official Twitter account.

As per the RTI response posted on social media by the Congress leader, Punjab CM Mann’s convoy has around 42 such cars. This is more than the number of cars deployed for the convoy of previous Chief Ministers - Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa tweeted, “Shocking revelation - CM Badal had 33 vehicles when he was CM from 2007-17 in his cavalcade & there was no change in a number of vehicles when Captain Amarinder S became the CM but it has been revealed through RTI that CM Mann 'The so called Aam Aadmi' has 42 cars in his cavalcade.”

Shocking revelation-



CM Badal had 33 vehicles when he was CM from 2007-17 in his cavalcade & there was no change in number of vehicles when Captain Amarinder S became the CM but it has been revealed through RTI that CM Mann “The so called Aam Aadmi” has 42 cars in his cavalcade. pic.twitter.com/lEFt6Ve3xm September 28, 2022

Further, Congress leader said, “In the past Mr Mann used to question what “kings & maharajas” do with convoy of so many vehicles? Will CM Mann himself clarify now what he is doing with the convoy of 42 vehicles? Is this the Badlav AAP promised?”

Despite the attacks from the Congress leader, the Aam Aadmi Party administration in Punjab remained quite on the attacks launched by Opposition and the RTI doing rounds on social media.

READ | Amid Kharge vs Tharoor, Rajasthan leaders bat for Sachin Pilot as Congress chief ahead of polls