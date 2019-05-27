Headlines

India

Snub to Pakistan? BIMSTEC leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in

Like SAARC leaders last time, heads of government from neighbouring BIMSTEC countries are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term on May 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2019, 07:51 PM IST

Like SAARC leaders last time, heads of government from neighbouring BIMSTEC countries are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term on May 30.

As of now, there is no indication of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan being invited.

Sources said leaders of member states of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will attend the swearing in. Member countries of BIMSTEC include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India.

In 2014 when Modi won his first term, all the SAARC leaders, including the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended the swearing in as part of invitations extended to all the member countries of the south Asian grouping.

But relations with Pakistan soured mid-term and hit its nadir after the Pulwama attack in February which was followed by India's aerial strikes on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan. (ANI)
 

