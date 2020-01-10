SNAP 2019: Results declared, check @snaptest.org

The exam was held between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM

Symbiosis International University released the results for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) results on its official website. Candidates can check the results on the official website-snaptest.org.

The SNAP 2019 examination was held across 90 cities on December 15, 2019. The exam was held between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

This is a computer-based entrance test for admission to 15 MBA colleges affiliated to Symbiosis accepting the SNAP scores.

Steps to check the SNAP results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-snaptest.org

Step 2. Click on the link 'scorecard.'

Step 3. Enter the 'SNAP ID.'

Step 4. Enter the password.

Step 5. Click on login.

Step 6. The result will be displayed on the screen.