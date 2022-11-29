Search icon
Plant as poisonous as a snake? Know more about Ratti plant that killed 5-year-old boy in MP

A plan that is as poisonous as a snake has killed a 5 years old boy in MP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Snake bite like poison found in plants kills MP boy | Photo: Zee bureau

A 5-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh lost his life from a snake bite-like poison. It was later found that the child actually had eaten a plant called Ratti or Gunja plant, whose seeds contain a poison similar to a snake bite.  Three children were passing from a farm in Bhind and two of them ate the plant believing it was a fruit. Scientifically, this plant is called Abrus precatorius and the poison that comes out of it is called Abrin. This poison can be as deadly and deadly as the condition of a snake bite.

The children were brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. 24 hours had passed since the children were poisoned by this seed. The 7-year-old MP boy was saved and doctors were able to bring him to life, but his 5 years old younger brother, who has swallowed the poison went into a coma and passed away. 

What is Ratti plant?

Ratti plant is used to make various medicines and it is used to treat tetanus, leucoderma (skin infection) and snake bites. Not only this, even goldsmiths used the seeds of the Gunja plant-- Ratti to weigh precious gems and gold. The seed of the Ratti plant contains a poisonous substance that is like snake poison. 

DNA Originals
More

