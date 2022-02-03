Smuggler inspired by Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' fails to fool the police

Have you ever tried to copy the movies? This Maharashtrian man has allegedly taken inspiration from a Telugu movie to smuggle goods. The man was inspired by ‘Pushpa’ so much that he attempted smuggling red sandalwood in his truck.

The accused, identified as Yaseen Inayatullah, was trying to smuggle sandalwood while he was travelling via Karnataka-Andhra border.

A smuggler who was inspired after watching movie #Pushpa, tried 2 smuggle red sandalwood worth 2.45cr in movie style. Smuggler Yasin Inayithulla loaded truck wit red sandalwood & on top of tat he loaded wit fruits & vegetable boxes. He was arrested by @MahaPolice near Sangli pic.twitter.com/fsOqRlzGFF — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) February 2, 2022

Nevertheless, all attempts failed as the police was quick to catch hold of him. He was nabbed while crossing the border and entering Gandhi Chowk area at Meeraj Nagar in Sangli district of Maharashtra.

The accused didn’t face any issues in Andhra Pradesh but was caught near the Maharashtra border by the police.

Despite his attempt to copy the ‘Pushpa’ star, he couldn’t escape the police who have seized red sandalwood worth Rs 2.45 crores found in the man’s truck.

The accused tried the trick followed by Allu Arjun in Pushpa, who was seen loading the truck with sandalwood and later milk.

In order to hide the red sandalwood, the accused placed it beneath fruits and vegetable boxes. To further reduce chances of suspicion, the man paster a sticker of COVID-19 essential products on his truck.

The movie has already won many hearts as people are posting videos and memes based on Allu Arjun across various social media platforms.