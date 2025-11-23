FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Smriti Mandhana's father falls ill, wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed indefinitely, confirms her manager

Smriti Mandhana's father falls ill, wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed indefinitely, confirms her manager

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Smriti Mandhanna and Palash Muchhal' wedding postponed after her father falls ill, rushed to hospital. Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirms that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed.

