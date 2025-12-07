Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's love story was soon turning to 'forever' as the couple was set to tie knot on 23rd November 2025. However the wedding was suddenly postponed, citing a health complication as Smriti's father health deteriorated.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's love story was soon turning to 'forever' as the couple was set to tie knot on 23rd November 2025. However the wedding was suddenly postponed, citing a health complication as Smriti's father health deteriorated. Since then, several speculations started to go around on the internet and cheating rumours started to circulate with new names emerging. However, both Palash Mucchal and Smriti Mandhana were silent.

Finally both have broken their silence on this matter today after long two weeks. Smriti Mandhana stated that the wedding has been called off! Palash Mucchal on his Instagram shared that he has decided to move on from his personal relationship.

What exactly went on Novemeber 23 'the wedding day'?

November 23, Sunday, began as a day of wedding after all wedding festivities were completed the day prior from star-studded sangeet night to Haldi ceremony. Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were hours away to tie the knot, but the wedding was postponed after Smriti Mandhana's father Shriniwas Mandhana suffered a sudden health emergency, as confirmed by Smriti's Manager.

Smriti Manager said, 'Today morning, when he was having breakfast, his health started deteriorating. We waited for a bit to see if he would recover, but his health started to worsen. We didn't want to take any risk. We called an ambulance immediately, and he was rushed to the hospital.'

'We all know how close Smriti is to her father. So, Smriti has decided that the marriage will be postponed until her father recovers. He is under observation. Doctors have advised to keep him in the hospital for now. They are conducting various tests. We are all in shock. We hope he recovers quickly. This is a big occasion for all of us.'

The shock didn't end here, within hours, Palash Muchhal reportedly collapsed due to severe stress and exhaustion and was also admitted to the hospital. The wedding was then postponed indefinitely.

Soon some 'unverified allegations' on Palash Mucchal, that he 'cheated' on Smriti Mandhana on the day of wedding started circulating widely online. The leaked chats with a choreographer, intensified the speculations of 'cheating' being the reason behind wedding postponement.

Smriti Mandhana deleted all posts and videos from the couple's pre-wedding festivities also fueled more speculations. The 'infidelity' rumours became intense when new names of choreograpghers started emerging. However, there were also rumours that the couple were set to get married on a new date, December 7.

On December 7, the couple released their final statements giving a closure to this two week long speculation cycle. They finally stated that the wedding is called off and both have now unfollowed each other on social media.

What began as a cute love story between cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal when they met in 2019, has now ended abruptly.