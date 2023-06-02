Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Union Minister takes dig at Congress after ‘Missing Smriti Irani’ poster goes viral, says 'contact US'

Irani made her comments after the Congress tweeted a poster of her with the caption "missing".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Union Minister takes dig at Congress after ‘Missing Smriti Irani’ poster goes viral, says 'contact US'
Twitter: @INCIndia

Smriti Irani, Union minister, reacted angrily to a Congress tweet that listed her as "missing" on Wednesday. She stated she was in Amethi and anyone looking for the former MP of the city may "contact US" in a jab at Rahul Gandhi of the Congress that began with "O divine political creature."

In response to a tweet from Congress, Irani, the minister of women and child development, wrote: “O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village in Salon assembly constituency of Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If you are looking for a former MP please contact in the US.”

Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad in Kerala, had lost in Amethi. After receiving a two-year prison sentence for defamation earlier this year, he lost the constituency.

While this was going on, Netta D'Souza, the interim president of the Mahila Congress, criticised the Minister, saying: “You are the Women and Child Development Minister, and many young promising daughters are looking for you for months. Now give a visit.”

D'Souza made this statement in response to the Minister's silence over the Sunday forcible removal of protesting wrestlers from their site on Jantar Mantar by police after they attempted to march towards the new Parliament House structure. 

The BJP camp is outraged by Mr Gandhi's harsh criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he is on a six-day visit to the US. 

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi would "explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created" during a gathering in San Francisco.

Anurag Thakur, a Union minister, accused Mr Gandhi of "insulting India" and claimed the Congressman "could not digest" the compliments and acclaim the Prime Minister received during his most recent international trips.

(Also Read: Sakshi murder case: Delhi Police recovers knife used by Sahil to kill 16-year-old girl)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.