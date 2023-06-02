Union Minister takes dig at Congress after ‘Missing Smriti Irani’ poster goes viral, says 'contact US'

Twitter: @INCIndia

Smriti Irani, Union minister, reacted angrily to a Congress tweet that listed her as "missing" on Wednesday. She stated she was in Amethi and anyone looking for the former MP of the city may "contact US" in a jab at Rahul Gandhi of the Congress that began with "O divine political creature."

In response to a tweet from Congress, Irani, the minister of women and child development, wrote: “O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village in Salon assembly constituency of Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If you are looking for a former MP please contact in the US.”

Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad in Kerala, had lost in Amethi. After receiving a two-year prison sentence for defamation earlier this year, he lost the constituency.

हे दिव्य राजनीतिक प्राणी , मैं अभी सिरसिरा गाँव , विधान सभा सलोन , लोक सभा अमेठी से निकली हूँ धूरनपुर की ओर । अगर पूर्व सांसद को ढूँढ रहे हो तो कृपया अमेरिका संपर्क करें । https://t.co/2rEUKLPCK8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2023

While this was going on, Netta D'Souza, the interim president of the Mahila Congress, criticised the Minister, saying: “You are the Women and Child Development Minister, and many young promising daughters are looking for you for months. Now give a visit.”

D'Souza made this statement in response to the Minister's silence over the Sunday forcible removal of protesting wrestlers from their site on Jantar Mantar by police after they attempted to march towards the new Parliament House structure.

The BJP camp is outraged by Mr Gandhi's harsh criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he is on a six-day visit to the US.

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi would "explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created" during a gathering in San Francisco.

Anurag Thakur, a Union minister, accused Mr Gandhi of "insulting India" and claimed the Congressman "could not digest" the compliments and acclaim the Prime Minister received during his most recent international trips.

