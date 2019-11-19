Smriti Irani's hilarious dropout joke while sharing pic with Bill Gates is a befitting reply to trolls

Know for her witty captions and an amazing sense of humour, Union Minister Smriti Irani's social media posts are always treat for people.

Smriti Irani shared a picture with billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Instagram last night. More than the picture, what grabbed people's attention was the caption.

In her caption of the post, Smriti cracked a hilarious dropout joke about her educational background.

"Soch rahe hain padhai puri kari nahi, aage kya karein", the minister captioned the picture. The post has received more than 67,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Smriti Irani has been a target of trolls for her educational qualifications. Social media users had raised questions about her education when she first became the Union HRD minister in 2014 after the BJP came to power.

Bill Gates is also a college dropout but is now the world's richest person.

While people couldn't stop themselves from commenting, Smiti Iran's best friend and TV queen Ekta Kapoor reminded Smriti about her iconic role of Tulsi in the television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that made her a household name. "Bosss ! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaad hai......pls waaapsi Karein," Ekta commented.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, along with Union Minister Smriti Irani, launched the Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh - a repository of diverse crops with the aim of reducing malnutrition - in Delhi on Monday.