Smriti Irani named Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Jyotiraditya Scindia given Steel Ministry

Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister RCP Singh from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Also, READ: Jammu and Kashmir: 82 foreign terrorists among 141 currently active in UT, says intelligence report

Notably, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Steel.

"As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio," read the notification of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Furthermore, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio," it added.

According to the sources, this is the first time that a sitting minister has been out of both Houses of Parliament.

Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.

Pertinent to mention here, RCP Singh, who comes from an ally party in Bihar, JD(U), had sworn in as a minister in the Modi government a year ago on July 7, 2021. However, in the recent announcement of the Rajya Sabha tickets, Nitish Kumar denied RCP Singh`s election to the Rajya Sabha.