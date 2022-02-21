Smriti Irani completes Cambridge University course after last year’s UC Berkeley program

Actor-turned-politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani has been among those making use of the pandemic situation to enhance wisdom and knowledge through online upskilling. Irani recently shared her certificate from the University of Cambridge, where she took up an executive course in ‘Business Analytics: Decision Making Using Data’.

“The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life; after @UCBerkeley enjoyed my learning at @Cambridge_Uni .. making time to upskill is a joy indeed,” the Union Minister tweeted.

Earlier in November 2021, Irani had revealed that she had taken and successfully completed a course from the University of Berkeley, California in ‘Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications and Strategies’.