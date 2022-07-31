Smriti Irani cafe row: Portuguese-era law cited after Congress attacks union minister over bar ownership

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File photo)

Union Minister Smriti Irani found herself in the middle of a controversy after the opposition party Congress alleged that she “illegally” owns a café-bar in Goa, after which an ancient ownership law was cited in her defence by the court.

Portuguese era law, which transfers the property ownership rights of a man to his wife after his death, has been cited in defence by the owners of a restaurant in Assagao village in North Goa, which the Congress claimed was linked to Smriti Irani's daughter.

A complaint was filed against the operations of Silly Souls Cafe and Bar in Goa by an activist-lawyer, alleging that the license to run the property was obtained “illegally”, and was recently renewed using the name of a person who had died in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Congress party alleged that the ownership of the disputed café lies with the daughter of Smriti Irani, an allegation that was rejected by the union minister.

During the first hearing in the case conducted by state Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad on Friday, the family members of Anthony DGama, in whose name the license for the restaurant was issued, told the authorities that it is entirely their business and no other person is involved in it.

Advocate Benny Nazareth, who is representing the DGama family, said that the application for renewal of the license was done by the family members after the death of Anthony, citing the Portuguese Civil Code, which is still in place in Goa.

While talking to reporters, the advocate said that the Portuguese Civil Code mandates that when a spouse dies, his or her powers are transferred to the partner. The law also stated that the ownership of the property is jointly done in the name of husband and wife.

Meanwhile, social activist and lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who is the complainant in the case, had pointed out to the excise commissioner that the renewal of license was sought on behalf of Anthony, more than a year after his death.

(With PTI inputs)

