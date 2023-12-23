Smriti Irani accuses Gandhis of land grabbing in Amethi, says they 'rented 30 acres for...'

Irani alleged that the Gandhis 'rented 30 acres of land for just Rs 600' and claimed they 'usurped' land from farmers in the name of 'industrialisation.'

Union Minister Smriti Irani, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, has accused the Gandhi family of land grabbing in Amethi, the erstwhile family stronghold. Irani alleged that the Gandhis "rented 30 acres of land for just Rs 600" and claimed they "usurped" land from farmers in the name of "industrialisation."

In a conversation with ANI's Smita Prakash on her podcast, Irani said, "It took me a while to tell people that genuinely believe me that people were being robbed of their lands by the Gandhi family. I have said this in Parliament. For Rs 600, 30 acres of land taken on rent.”

She further accused the Gandhis of grabbing a piece of land meant for minority girl students, using it for an office. Irani claimed, "Girls who went against the family (Gandhi) and staged a dharna (protest) against them were imprisoned."

During the podcast, Irani also shared insights into her early life and political journey. She revealed a family history of political differences, stating, "We had a lot of friction within the family because my parents were from different political ideologies."

Irani stated that her stance against the Gandhis is driven by her childhood experiences, stating, "So, when I speak against the Gandhis, I speak with that passion because I have witnessed all this (riots, poverty) as a kid."

She also recounted her father's association with the Congress and her mother being a "Sanghi," adding, "I just wanted to be someone on my merit."