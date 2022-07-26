‘Smoke ganja, bhang instead of drinking alcohol to prevent rapes’: BJP MLA sparks controversy

Representational image

With several heinous crimes like rape and brutal murders being reported in India every hour, a BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh has made a controversial statement, linking these incidents to the consumption of alcohol by the perpetrators.

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Krishnamurti Bandhi said that instead of consuming alcohol, hemp and cannabis should be consumed to prevent crimes. He said that crimes like rape, murder, and dacoity increase with alcohol. He further said that hemp and cannabis do not increase such crimes.

After the controversial statement made by the Bhartiya Janta Party leader, the Congress party came out to condemn the remarks made by him and questioned how a public representative can promote addiction to substances like cannabis and hemp.

Bandhi said while speaking to reporters, “It is my personal opinion, and once I had discussed it in the assembly in the past. I had been told that somewhere alcohol is the reason for rape, murder, and quarrel, but I asked (in the House) to tell me whether a person who consumes bhang has ever committed rape, murder, and dacoity? To meet the addiction requirement and ban liquor, a committee has been constituted (in the state).”

The BJP MLA further added, “The committee should think about how we can move ahead towards bhang and ganja (cannabis). If people want addiction, then they should be served such stuff which does not result in murder, rape, and other offenses. It is my personal opinion.”

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was critical of the comments made by the BJP MLA, saying that addiction in any form is not good, and should not be promoted. He further took a dig at Bandhi, saying that if he wants ganja to be legalized, he should demand the same from the Centre.

The sale and consumption of cannabis are banned under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while that of bhang, an edible mixture made using leaves of the cannabis plant, is permitted under the law, officials said.



