Smoke detected in Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo flight, triggers panic at airport

An IndiGo flight (6E 6017) travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai was preparing for departure and trolling along the runway on Tuesday when smoke was discovered inside the aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

An IndiGo flight (6E 6017) travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai was preparing for departure and trolling along the runway on Tuesday when smoke was discovered inside the aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). To prevent any unwanted incident, authorities ordered immediate evacuation, and all relevant authorities were promptly informed.

IndiGo issued a statement on May 26 in which it said that the incident involved flight 6E 6017. “On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed,” the airline said.

As per the airline, all passengers and crew members were evacuated unharmed and shifted to the terminal. IndiGo also said its teams are assisting all passengers and taking necessary measures to ensure their comfort and well-being. “All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being,” the statement added.

The airline has made arrangements for an alternate aircraft to aid the passengers in traveling and is expected to depart shortly. IndiGo has also arranged for refreshments for passengers while they wait.

IndiGo has emphasised on its commitment to the safety of passengers and further said that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority. “At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson said.