FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Dino Morea arrested? Raaz actor appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case; it's not Disha Salian murder enquiry, but...

Dino Morea appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set: 'Khade hone me kasht ho raha hai'

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set

CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calls him 'traitor', demands resignation

CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Smit Machchhar’s wife reveals how she responded after Flydubai attack

Sonal said that reassurance from those around her and updates from Indian officials slowly helped allay her fears after she was told Smit was stable.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Smit Machchhar’s wife reveals how she responded after Flydubai attack
Smit Machchhar and his wife Sonal Machchhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's wife Sonal Machchhar said she was "very devastated" upon learning about the attack on her husband, admitting she initially lacked the "mental capacity" to comprehend what had happened.

How Smit Machchhar's reacted after she learnt about Flydubai attack?

Speaking to CNN-News18, Sonal said she was able to cope while awaiting updates on Smit's condition thanks to support from friends and family. "I was very devastated. And I didn't have the mental capacity of how should I react," she said, recounting when she first got the news.

She added that reassurance from those around her and updates from Indian officials slowly helped allay her fears after she was told Smit was stable. "But as I had my friends and family around me, I was reassured that everything is okay. And very soon, I started getting news that he is stable," she said while speaking to CNN-News18.

Having since met Smit, Sonal said seeing him herself further reassured her that he was receiving proper medical care. "I met him on Thursday, and that gives me a reassurance that he is in the right hands—very good care, under the good care of UAE doctors, military doctors," she said.

She said her immediate focus is now on his recovery and getting him home. "And I'm just hoping that he comes back home soon, and I'm going to do everything what it takes for his recovery," she added.

'Smit would speak to PM Netanyahu when he will be in a  better frame of mind'

When asked about reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to speak to Smit, Sonal said she would not be the one to speak to the Israeli leader. "I will not be able to talk to Mr Netanyahu. I think Smit is the right person, he should answer to Mr Netanyahu," she said.

Sonal added that Smit would speak to Netanyahu when he was in a better frame of mind. "And he will definitely talk to him once he is in the right frame of mind," she said, before concluding the interview to be with her family.

'Chanted Hanuman Chalisa': Captain Machchhar told PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot whose heroics in thwarting off an attack from his co-pilot saved 180 lives on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure.

Captain Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the cockpit attack as well.

"Whenever I feel pain, I just chant Hanuman Chalisa. At that time, too, I was only chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And I know that God is with me. I have not thought even for a moment that I will be able to talk to you ever. I never thought," Captain Machchhar told the PM," he said.

Captain Smit was overcome with emotion during the call and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi.

During the interaction, the PM said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others.

The Prime Minister lauded Machchhar's courage, patience and presence of mind and said his actions had made the entire country proud.

“Your courage, your patience, and your presence of mind. You made crucial decisions in fractions of a second and saved so many lives. Today, the entire nation can proudly say that we Indians are not people who take lives--we are people who save lives,” PM Modi said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi lauded Captain Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the mid-air cockpit attack, saying the pilot’s valour has made the entire country proud and helped avert a major tragedy

About Flydubai attack 

Smit sustained injuries following an attack inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv. The aircraft was later diverted and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. According to passenger accounts, there was a struggle in the cockpit before the attacker was overpowered, with other pilots and crew members helping to bring the situation under control.

The Indian pilot has since been recovering under medical care, with his family closely monitoring his condition and hoping he will return home soon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dino Morea arrested? Raaz actor appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case; it's not Disha Salian murder enquiry, but...
Dino Morea appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set: 'Khade hone me kasht ho raha hai'
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda strikes gold in women's 65kg boxing, adds to India's medal tally
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda strikes gold in women's 65kg boxing
Nushrratt Bharuccha injured in Bali, suffers spine fracture; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai
Nushrratt Bharuccha injured in Bali; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai
CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calls him 'traitor', demands resignation
CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement