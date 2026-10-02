Smit Machchhar’s wife reveals how she responded after Flydubai attack

Sonal said that reassurance from those around her and updates from Indian officials slowly helped allay her fears after she was told Smit was stable.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's wife Sonal Machchhar said she was "very devastated" upon learning about the attack on her husband, admitting she initially lacked the "mental capacity" to comprehend what had happened.

How Smit Machchhar's reacted after she learnt about Flydubai attack?

Speaking to CNN-News18, Sonal said she was able to cope while awaiting updates on Smit's condition thanks to support from friends and family. "I was very devastated. And I didn't have the mental capacity of how should I react," she said, recounting when she first got the news.

She added that reassurance from those around her and updates from Indian officials slowly helped allay her fears after she was told Smit was stable. "But as I had my friends and family around me, I was reassured that everything is okay. And very soon, I started getting news that he is stable," she said while speaking to CNN-News18.

Having since met Smit, Sonal said seeing him herself further reassured her that he was receiving proper medical care. "I met him on Thursday, and that gives me a reassurance that he is in the right hands—very good care, under the good care of UAE doctors, military doctors," she said.

She said her immediate focus is now on his recovery and getting him home. "And I'm just hoping that he comes back home soon, and I'm going to do everything what it takes for his recovery," she added.

'Smit would speak to PM Netanyahu when he will be in a better frame of mind'

When asked about reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to speak to Smit, Sonal said she would not be the one to speak to the Israeli leader. "I will not be able to talk to Mr Netanyahu. I think Smit is the right person, he should answer to Mr Netanyahu," she said.

Sonal added that Smit would speak to Netanyahu when he was in a better frame of mind. "And he will definitely talk to him once he is in the right frame of mind," she said, before concluding the interview to be with her family.

'Chanted Hanuman Chalisa': Captain Machchhar told PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot whose heroics in thwarting off an attack from his co-pilot saved 180 lives on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure.

Captain Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the cockpit attack as well.

"Whenever I feel pain, I just chant Hanuman Chalisa. At that time, too, I was only chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And I know that God is with me. I have not thought even for a moment that I will be able to talk to you ever. I never thought," Captain Machchhar told the PM," he said.

Captain Smit was overcome with emotion during the call and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi.

During the interaction, the PM said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others.

The Prime Minister lauded Machchhar's courage, patience and presence of mind and said his actions had made the entire country proud.

“Your courage, your patience, and your presence of mind. You made crucial decisions in fractions of a second and saved so many lives. Today, the entire nation can proudly say that we Indians are not people who take lives--we are people who save lives,” PM Modi said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi lauded Captain Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the mid-air cockpit attack, saying the pilot’s valour has made the entire country proud and helped avert a major tragedy

About Flydubai attack

Smit sustained injuries following an attack inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv. The aircraft was later diverted and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. According to passenger accounts, there was a struggle in the cockpit before the attacker was overpowered, with other pilots and crew members helping to bring the situation under control.

The Indian pilot has since been recovering under medical care, with his family closely monitoring his condition and hoping he will return home soon.