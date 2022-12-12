Search icon
Smartphone addiction hurting relationships? Here is what nearly 90 per cent married Indians feel

According to the report, 70% of people become upset when their partner asks them a question while they are engrossed in their smartphones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

Although smartphones have become a necessary part of daily life, excessive use of them is damaging married couples' relationships in India, according to a report released on Monday by smartphone manufacturer Vivo.
 
89 per cent of respondents in the "Switch Off" study by Cybermedia Research on "Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2022" admitted to using their phones even while spending time with their spouse, but 67% of those polled said they spend less time than they should be having casual conversations with them.
 
The research also reveals that smartphone users agree that face-to-face interactions are more calming and that they spend less time participating in them.
 
"Eighty-four per cent of respondents wish to spend more time with their spouse. People are accepting the problems and are willing to change. 88 per cent of respondents agreed that increased usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship with their spouses," the study said.
 
The study found 90 per cent of people would want to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouses.
 
The results show that respondents use smartphones on average for 4.7 hours each day, and this is true for both spouses and wives. Additionally, 73% of respondents acknowledge that they talked to their spouse on the phone to complain about their overindulgence rather than spending time with them.
 
"The study reveals that 70 per cent of people get irritated when their spouse asks for something while they are immersed in their smartphones. As per the study, 66 per cent of people feel that excessive usage of smartphones has weakened their relationship with their spouse," the study said.
 
The study has been conducted based on a survey of 1,000 consumers across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune.
 
"The significance of a smartphone in today's life is undisputed however excessive usage remains an area that the users need to be cautious of. As a responsible brand, we aim to underline the importance of spending time with our loved ones, for that is the true meaning of leisure time," Vivo India Head, Brand Strategy, Yogendra Sriramula said.
 
It was shown that 68% of partners have occasionally felt guilty for being preoccupied with their phone when spending time with their spouse and that 69% of respondents feel occasionally distracted by their smartphone or not attentive enough to their spouse at times.
 
According to the survey report, 88% of respondents use their smartphones during their free time, making it a habit. For 90% of respondents, using a smartphone is their preferred method of unwinding.
Each smartphone user gets daily free time of 1.5 hours on average. The majority of them enjoy spending their free time with their families. While visiting family, they still have their smartphone with them.
 
The survey found that transactional dialogue and informal interaction typically last for close to two hours on average.
 
"Eighty-nine per cent of people feel the urge to reach out to their smartphone as soon as they get some free time. The study reveals that 88 per cent of respondents spend their leisure time on the smartphone, which is now a part of their behaviour," the study said.
 
(with inputs from PTI)
