Small LPG cylinders, other financial services could soon be available at ration shops - Know details

The government has proposed this plan to enhance the financial viability of the fair price shop outlets.

Consumers can soon get small LPG cylinders and avail of other financial services at ration shops. The Centre on Wednesday (October 28) said it plans to allow the retail sale of small LPG cylinders as well as offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey held a virtual meeting with state governments.

After the meeting, the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement: "Proactive measures to be taken to enhance the financial viability of FPS. ...Plan of retail selling of small LPG cylinders through FPS in the anvil."

Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.

Officials from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) as well as CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) were also present.

Representatives from oil marketing companies (OMCs) appreciated the proposal for retail selling of small LPG cylinders through fair price shops (FPS), also called ration shops.

OMCs said the necessary support would be provided for the same in coordination with interested state/UT governments, it added.

On the proposal to offer financial services via FPS, representatives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) informed that the necessary support would be provided for the same in coordination with interested states.

The government is planning to extend MUDRA loans to FPS dealers for capital augmentation, the statement added.

The food secretary advised CSC to conduct separate workshops/webinars with different groups of states and union territories to provide sensitisation on potential benefits, capacity building of FPS and assist them in the implementation of these initiatives.

Further, the secretary advised the states to conduct continuous awareness and outreach campaigns simultaneously to sensitise FPS dealers on the benefits of these initiatives.

