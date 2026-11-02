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Slugfest Over Ramlila Rally: BJP's Kiren Rijiju points out AI-generated image, Congress shares drone visuals of crowd

Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of using an AI-generated crowd image from INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, while Congress claimed lakhs attended and shared drone footage.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Slugfest Over Ramlila Rally: BJP's Kiren Rijiju points out AI-generated image, Congress shares drone visuals of crowd
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of using an AI-generated image.
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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of using an AI-generated image to show a large crowd at the INDIA bloc rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The rally was held on Sunday to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Rijiju made the allegation on Monday in a post on X.

Rijiju says the AI photo was not prepared properly

In his post, Rijiju said, "To show a large crowd in Ramlila Maidan, the Congress Party should have at least prepared the AI-generated photo properly. He further wrote, "Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full was not done properly by the fake narrative team of the Congress Party!"

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A day after the opposition demonstration, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Rijiju made his comments. He claimed that the crowd shot that went viral online was phoney and artificial intelligence (AI) produced, although he did not provide a specific image in his message. The accusation has not yet received an official response from the Congress party. The party has shared drone visuals and photos from the venue, saying lakhs of people attended the protest.

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Also read: Gautam Gambhir gets honest about Mental Fatigue, breaks silence on benching Sooryavanshi: 'I'm Drained'

INDIA bloc holds rally at Ramlila Maidan

The INDIA bloc organised a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The rally was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Tejashwi Yadav, among other senior opposition leaders.

Speaking to the assembly, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, declared that once the CEC was removed, the opposition would challenge the BJP leadership. He claimed that the first step in getting the nation back on track would be to remove Gyanesh Kumar.Supporters chanted anti-BJP and anti-Chief Election Commissioner slogans during the protest.

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