Slugfest Over AQI: Delhi minister accuses AAP of setting fire to Punjab paddy fields

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra has accused people linked to AAP of deliberately setting fields on fire in Punjab, while AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has alleged that the BJP government understated Delhi’s pollution levels after Diwali.

A political dispute has broken out over Delhi’s air quality after Diwali, with leaders of the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing each other of misleading the public.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra alleged that farm fires in Punjab were being deliberately started as part of a conspiracy against the national capital. His remarks came after AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj questioned the accuracy of official pollution readings and accused the BJP-led government of manipulating air quality data.

Both leaders made serious allegations, but the claims of deliberate farm fires and manipulation of monitoring stations have not been independently established.

Mishra seeks probe into alleged farm fires in Punjab

Mishra claimed that farmers in Punjab had contacted him and other members of the Delhi government to report that fields were being set on fire during the night. He said satellite data had recorded 125 farm-fire incidents on November 7, followed by a sharp increase to 1,200 on Diwali night.

“This is a conspiracy against farmers and the people of Delhi,” he alleged. Mishra asked the Punjab Chief Minister to investigate the incidents. He also claimed that fires were reported in areas visited by AAP leaders from Delhi and called for their phone records to be examined.

“A campaign to malign Diwali began two days earlier,” he said.

Bhardwaj questions AQI readings after Diwali

Bhardwaj, meanwhile, alleged that official air quality figures did not show the actual pollution levels in Delhi on Diwali night. He cited readings from independent air quality monitoring platforms and claimed that the AQI had crossed 3,000 in several parts of the city.

“AQI 3000 paar. Full credit to these brothers who raised pollution beyond 3000,” he wrote on X.

In two videos, Bhardwaj also questioned the placement and functioning of pollution monitoring stations. He alleged that around 20 new stations had been set up in distant areas with more greenery, while water was being sprayed near existing monitors in heavily polluted locations to bring down their readings.

However, the claim of an AQI above 3,000 needs to be viewed carefully. India's official AQI scale ranges from 0 to 500. Pollutant concentration readings shown by monitoring devices are different from AQI figures and cannot be treated as the same measurement.

Mishra compares pollution levels with previous years

Mishra defended the Delhi government's handling of pollution and claimed that the situation had improved compared with the years when AAP was in power.

He said pollution had increased by 43.33 per cent in 2023 and around 10 per cent in 2024 after Diwali. This year, he claimed, the increase had instead fallen by 1.33 per cent.

However, he did not specify which pollutant or index was used for the comparison. The locations covered and the periods over which the figures were calculated were also not mentioned in the remarks provided.

Political fight continues over Delhi's air quality

The exchange has brought the focus back to the sources of Delhi's pollution and the accuracy of the data used to assess it.

While Mishra has called for an investigation into the alleged farm fires in Punjab, Bhardwaj has questioned the government's pollution monitoring system. Both sides have accused the other of misleading people, but the allegations remain unverified.