Slow and immersive travel on the rise in Rajasthan - Thrillophilia

Having opened its doors to travelers across the world, Rajasthan has steadily made its way to the top of the ladder as the most welcoming state in India. Data collected by Thrillophilia over the last quarter of 2021 has reflected an increased tourist interest in the heritage state. The appeal of Rajasthan stems not only from its culturally wealthy past, but from the fact that it has something to offer to travelers across all tastes- whether it be jungle safaris in Ranthambore, desert camping in Jaisalmer or cultural tours in the capital Jaipur.

In fact, more tourists are now seeking Rajasthan tour packages not for a traditional vacation, but rather for experiential tours, with itineraries including a variety of activities and offbeat experiences. Besides, traveling to Rajasthan is significantly accessible to tourists across all budget groups. While those looking for a luxury stay will feel right at home in Udaipur’s restored palaces, budget travelers may spend a memorable few days on city tours across Jaipur, Jodhpur or Jaisalmer.

Most tourists in Rajasthan choose to tour the Big 5- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur & Bikaner

The magnificent cultural wealth of Rajasthani cities has proven, time and again, to be the state’s biggest draw. In fact, most travelers to Rajasthan choose to explore its most heritage-laden cities first. In fact, a considerable 18% of the entire tourist gamut in Rajasthan choose to tour the Big 5- that is, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. Seeking a lengthy and immersive vacation, these travelers opt for a joint tour of the five cities with itineraries that include city tours, adventure sports as well as a smattering of desert activities in Jaisalmer.



Travelers with a focus on the ‘stay experience’ rather than traditional sightseeing often opt for a joint tour of Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer as well, choosing between offbeat desert camps, palatial hotels and heritage haveli stays. A tour of the entire state has been opted for by a good 15% of the total traveling group who wanted to immerse in slow travel. Stopping at multiple cities over a night or two, these inclusive tours offer a delightful, albeit short, glimpse into the local culture across the state’s length.



A three-stop tour of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer have attracted a total of 11% of travelers, owing largely to the cultural experiences that these cities have to offer. Travelers get to choose from a plethora of experiential activities, be it food or market tours in Jaipur, village visits and haveli stays in Jodhpur or desert sports in Jaisalmer. Jaipur, however, remains a staple in most Rajasthan tours, with about 10% of travelers choosing to travel to the capital along with other destinations.

TRAVELERS SPENDING BIG IN RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan has proven to be a popular tourist destination among travelers across all budget constraints. Around 18% of the total tourist population travel comfortably with a budget of INR 50,000 or less. These tours generally last 3 to 4 nights long, include accommodation in standard hotels and an itinerary that includes sightseeing along with a few experiential tours.



Most tourists- around 35% - travel with a budget that sits somewhere between INR 50,000 and INR 70,000. These moderate-budget tours generally allow tourists to travel across multiple cities in a leisurely manner. Some even choose for luxury experiences such as palatial stays or desert camping. Around 33% of the total tourist group opt for high-budget tours that fall between INR 70,000 and INR 100,000. These luxury tours can last up to a week or more and have the potential to accommodate a wide range of luxury experiences in and around Rajasthan. On the other hand, a considerable minority of around 14% of tourists travel with a budget of over INR 100,000. The high-budget tours last between 10 days to two weeks and generally consist of itineraries that travel throughout the state. The tours cover most of the major cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, or Udaipur, adventure hotspots such as Ranthambore, and include smaller destinations such as Bikaner or Pushkar as well.

