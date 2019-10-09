Sleuths conduct raid at Bengaluru jail, recover daggers, drugs

On the basis of regular complaints, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police on Wednesday conducted a surprise raid in the Bengaluru based Parappana Agrahara jail where they recovered daggers, ganja smoking pipes among other contrabands.

The raid began early at 6 am and continued till 11.30 am.

During the search, CCB recovered 37 knives/daggers, ganja and ganja smoking pipes, one mobile phone and 4 SIM cards.

Sandeep Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), led the raid.

"We conducted raids at Parappana Agrahara jail today and seized mobile phone SIM cards, knives /daggers, drugs (Ganja), smoking pipes, and other banned items," Patil informed the media.

It wasn't for the first time when this jail has been raided. Two years ago a similar kind of search was conducted by the then DIG (Prison) D Roopa.

Parpanna Agrahara jail is one of the largest prisons in Karnataka. High profile V Sasikala former General Secretary of the AIADMK is presently serving her sentence in the same prison.