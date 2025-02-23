The collapse took place about 13 km from the tunnel inlet, where drilling work was underway to excavate the remaining section. In the morning, as the team arrived and commenced work, a sudden collapse of the tunnel roof occurred over a stretch of about 10 metres.

A section of the roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, early on Saturday morning, leaving eight workers trapped inside.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 AM when excavation work was underway, according to the statement.

According to inputs from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Telangana, the collapse took place about 13 km from the tunnel inlet, where drilling work was underway to excavate the remaining section. In the morning, as the team arrived and commenced work, a sudden collapse of the tunnel roof occurred over a stretch of about 10 metres.

While several workers managed to retreat in time, eight workers operating the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) were unable to escape and remained trapped inside. The depth of the tunnel from ground level is approximately 500 feet, and dewatering is required before further rescue operations can proceed. Rescue efforts are being coordinated at multiple levels.

However, rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel faced a setback early on Sunday morning as teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) encountered severe challenges in accessing the collapsed section of the tunnel. "There's no chance to go to the spot inside the tunnel. It has completely collapsed and mud is reaching up to the knees. We will have to take another step," an SDRF official said.

SDRF, NDRF and other rescue teams, along with officials from Singareni Collieries, returned after inspecting the collapsed portion tunnel, in which at least eight workers are feared trapped. On Saturday morning, a three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel caved in at the 14th km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, eight labourers are feared to be trapped inside the tunnel.

In response, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to the site, while an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, part of the Infantry Division at Secunderabad, was placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer to support the rescue efforts, said the army.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MP from Nagarkurnool, Mallu Ravi told ANI, "A very bad incident happened in the SLBC tunnel. The roof collapsed here. Around 60 people were working. Except 8, all others have come out safely without any serious injuries."

"145 people have come from NDRF, Hyderabad, 120 people have come from SDRF, they are trying their best to save them... Oxygen is going inside the tunnel. There is water inside, a 100 HP pump is coming to remove water and a big 250 KV generator is also coming... Every effort is being made to save their lives," he added.

Upon receiving a request from the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Army quickly mobilised its Engineer Task Force (ETF) for the critical rescue operation. The ETF is equipped with specialist engineering teams, a medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance with three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other accessories.

The situation is being closely monitored by HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and the Infantry Division HQ, ensuring seamless coordination between the Army, civil authorities, and other rescue teams. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the ongoing rescue efforts at the SLBC tunnel.

The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the Central government in the rescue operations.

