Slain BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi cremated at his village

Nine-year-old Khirendra Mandavi lit the funeral pyre of his father, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, at Gadapal village in the district Wednesday.

Bhima Mandavi, who represented Dantewada seat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, died alongwith four security personnel when their vehicle was blown up by Naxals near Shyamgiri in the district Tuesday.The attack came two days ahead of voting in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

In Dantewada town, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid homage to Mandavi and the four slain police jawans at the Police Lines where wreath-laying ceremony was held.Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and Director General of Police D M Awasthi were among those who paid homage.

Later, the MLA's mortal remains was taken to Gadapal, around 25 km from Dantewada town, for cremation.The final rites of slain constable Somdu Kawasi, who was Bhima Mandavi's cousin, were also held in the same village.

Former chief minister Raman Singh, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, former minister Brijmohan Agrawal and other BJP leaders visited Mandavi's house to pay condolences.Before Khirendra lit the pyre, the funeral procession was attended by a large number of villagers and local BJP workers.

Shops remained closed in the towns of Geedam, Bacheli, Nakulnar and elsewhere in the district.