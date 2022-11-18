Vikram Sarabhai and Skyroot's Vikram S rocket

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Vikram-S, India's first privately constructed rocket by Skyroot, at 11:30 a.m. today from its spaceport in Sriharikota, some 115 kilometres from Chennai. Skyroot Aerospace's rockets are named "Vikram" in honour of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the renowned scientist who established the Indian Space Program.

Skyroot Aerospace stated in a statement that the mission, dubbed "Prarambh" (the beginning), will launch with three payloads developed by N Space Tech India of Andhra Pradesh, the startup Space Kids of Chennai, and the Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

Who is Vikram Sarabhai?

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, born in Mumbai in 1928, was a scholar and scientist who devoted his life to ensuring India's technological independence. Because of his role in the growth of India's space programme, he has been the subject of several films and biographies.

Beginning his academic career at Gujarat College in Ahmedabad, Dr. Sarabhai then moved to the United Kingdom to get his Ph.D. and publish his study on "Cosmic Ray Investigations in Tropical Latitudes" in 1947.

India's first homegrown satellite programme, Aryabhata, was launched from the Soviet Union in 1950 courtesy to the efforts of the organisation's first Director General, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Modern Coaxial Antenna for Radio Propagation was employed in the programme. In 1947, he also founded what would become Ahmedabad's M.G. Science Institute, the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL).

He was pivotal in convincing India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, of the benefits of creating a space programme for the country. He established the Indian Space Research Organisation with the goal of advancing India's economy via the use of space technology (ISRO).

In 1972, Dr. Sarabhai received India's Padma Vibhushan award, the country's third-highest civilian honour. His contributions and legacy have had an enduring impact on India's current space efforts. After half a century, his influence may still be felt in many fields