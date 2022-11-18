Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Skyroot Vikram S launch: Who is Vikram Sarabhai, after whom the rocket is named

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist and academic born on this day in 1928, has dedicated his life to helping India gain its technological independence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Skyroot Vikram S launch: Who is Vikram Sarabhai, after whom the rocket is named
Vikram Sarabhai and Skyroot's Vikram S rocket

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Vikram-S, India's first privately constructed rocket by Skyroot, at 11:30 a.m. today from its spaceport in Sriharikota, some 115 kilometres from Chennai. Skyroot Aerospace's rockets are named "Vikram" in honour of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the renowned scientist who established the Indian Space Program.

Skyroot Aerospace stated in a statement that the mission, dubbed "Prarambh" (the beginning), will launch with three payloads developed by N Space Tech India of Andhra Pradesh, the startup Space Kids of Chennai, and the Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

Who is Vikram Sarabhai?
Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, born in Mumbai in 1928, was a scholar and scientist who devoted his life to ensuring India's technological independence. Because of his role in the growth of India's space programme, he has been the subject of several films and biographies.

Beginning his academic career at Gujarat College in Ahmedabad, Dr. Sarabhai then moved to the United Kingdom to get his Ph.D. and publish his study on "Cosmic Ray Investigations in Tropical Latitudes" in 1947.

India's first homegrown satellite programme, Aryabhata, was launched from the Soviet Union in 1950 courtesy to the efforts of the organisation's first Director General, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Modern Coaxial Antenna for Radio Propagation was employed in the programme. In 1947, he also founded what would become Ahmedabad's M.G. Science Institute, the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL).

Also, READ: NASA Artemis 1: Breathtaking footage of Earth captured by spacecraft post launch, check video here

He was pivotal in convincing India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, of the benefits of creating a space programme for the country. He established the Indian Space Research Organisation with the goal of advancing India's economy via the use of space technology (ISRO).

In 1972, Dr. Sarabhai received India's Padma Vibhushan award, the country's third-highest civilian honour. His contributions and legacy have had an enduring impact on India's current space efforts. After half a century, his influence may still be felt in many fields

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.