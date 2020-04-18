Sky turns dark as heavy rain, dust storm hit Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and neighbouring areas as cloud and a massive dust storm turned the Delhi-NCR sky dark late evening on Saturday.

The city witnessed a sunny morning, but the sky turned cloudy later in the evening.

This was the second consecutive day when such weather was witnessed in the capital and its nearby areas.

The intensity of the storm was, however, much stronger on Saturday as compared to Friday weather.

This came as the week witnessed intense heat the mercury touching 40 degrees.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle" for Saturday. The maximum temperature recorded was 40.0°C while the minimum was 22.6°C.

In a weather alert, Skymet Weather said, "Dust storm and thundershower with squally winds over Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Central, East, West, North and South Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hapur, Jhajjar, Meerut, Rohtak, Shahdara, Sonipat during the next 2-4hrs.