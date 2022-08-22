SKM Mahanchayat called at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, farmers demand justice for Lakhimpur families, MSP guarantee

The Mahapanchayat has been called to demand justice for the victim families of Lakhimpur Kheri and a law to ensure MSP guarantee.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Apolitical) has called for a ‘mahapanchayat’ at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today, which is expected to be attended by farmers from different states. Delhi Police has said it has denied permission for the protest.

The Mahapanchayat has been called to demand justice for the victim families of Lakhimpur Kheri and release of farmers from jails. The farmers are also demanding arrest of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The farmers have also demanded formulation of a law to ensure MSP as per the C2+50 per cent formula by the Swaminathan Committee.

The Delhi Police said that permission for the congregation has been denied since Section 144 is already imposed across the national capital.

Delhi Police has already beefed up security at the Haryana -Tikri border. "Adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer District at Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a full proof law and order arrangement has already been issued in this regard,” said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi).

Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory in which it said that nearly 4,000-5,000 protesters are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar today. Due to this, traffic congestion is expected at Tolstoy and Sansad Marg. The traffic police has advised people to avoid roads from Connaught Place towards Windsor Place, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Baba Khadak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg.

On Sunday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the national capital to take part in an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar. He alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre and did not allow him to meet the unemployed youth.

A farmers' agitation seeking the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price among other demands was called off on Saturday after top district officials met the protesters at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Addressing the farmers, Rakesh Tikait said Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) future strategy will be chalked out during a meeting in Delhi on September 6.

Lakhimpur Kheri is represented in Lok Sabha by Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home. His son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the violence that took place on October 3 last year in which four farmers and a journalist were among the eight people killed.