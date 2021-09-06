Skin rash, shortness of breath, fever: COVID-19 symptoms you need to know about

It has been close to two years since COVID-19 struck and as time passes - doctors, scientists, experts have realised that the coronavirus is here to stay. Experts have witnessed several mutations in the virus that keep getting stronger and the symptoms in humans also keep changing with time. Now, the virus has started infecting children as well.

As the virus mutates, the symptoms also changing. If we look closely, in the last year, viral infections have become quite common and it has become a major cause of concern.

Now, what could have been classified as a regular cold or a seasonal allergy has now become one of the classic symptoms of coronavirus in people who have been vaccinated. Though people with severe covid infection have more serious symptoms which is a result of laxity in taking precautions, following rules and the emergence of new variants in recent times.

Here are some old and new symptoms of COVID-19 to help you track the virus:

Universal Symptoms:

- Fever

- Dry cough

- Tiredness

Most common symptoms:

- Aches and pains

- Sore throat

- Diarrhea

- Conjunctivitis

- Headache

- Loss of taste or smell

Severe symptoms:

- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

- Chest pain or pressure

- Loss of speech or movement

Recently found symptoms:

- Reduced hearing

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Skin rash or discolouration of fingers and toes