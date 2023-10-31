Headlines

India

Skill Development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu granted 4-week interim bail by Andhra High Court

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has been granted interim bail by the Andhra High Court in the corruption case on medical grounds.

PTI

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation case.

The court granted bail to the former Chief Minister on health grounds. Advocates representing Naidu had informed the court that he has to undergo cataract surgery.

The court posted the regular bail petition to November 10. Naidu is currently lodged in Rajamahendravarama prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. He was arrested on September 9.

The court said Naidu should surrender before the Superintendent of the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on or before November 28.

