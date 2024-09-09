Twitter
Pune's real estate market has been booming, fueled by rising demand for luxury housing and rapid urbanization. As the city grows, innovative developers are reshaping its skyline and raising living standards. SK Fortune Group, one of Pune’s top real estate developers, stands out among these pioneers,

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 07:21 PM IST

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings
Their latest ventures promise to further transform Pune's urban landscape, offering discerning home buyers exceptional luxury and comfort. In this scenario, SK Fortune Group has announced the launch of two highly anticipated residential projects: Yashodhan and Kusum. These initiatives are poised to elevate the standard of luxury living in two of Pune's most desirable areas.

 

Located in the heart of Deccan, Yashodhan offers exclusive 3 and 4 BHK apartments on Apte Road, adjacent to Hotel Shreyas. Meanwhile, Kusum, a twin-tower project in the upscale Model Colony area of Shivajinagar, presents spacious 3, 4, 5, and 6 BHK residences, directly opposite Chittaranjan Vatika. Kusum, spread over a 1-acre plot and with full EC sanction, and Yashodhan encompassing a 25,000 sq.ft plot area, reflect SK Fortune Group’s vision of combining prime locations with superior design and construction.

 

Mr. Satish Kokate, Founder and Director of SK Fortune Group, expressed his excitement regarding the new projects, stating, "Yashodhan and Kusum exemplify our commitment to creating homes that go beyond the expected. These developments reflect our vision of harmonizing prime locations with exceptional design and superior construction. We're excited to offer Pune's discerning home buyers the opportunity to experience luxury living in two of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods."

Established in 2011, SK Fortune Group has swiftly emerged as one of the top real estate developers in Pune. The company's success is built on a foundation of customer satisfaction, cost efficiency, and consistent quality. "Our objective is to deliver exceptional service, excellence, and expertise within the real estate market," stated Mr. Kokate. "We act in the best interest of our clients at all times, maintaining the highest ethical standards in all dealings."

 

The Group's fundamental principles of integrity, transparency, quality, accountability, and innovation have been instrumental in its growth. With a proven history of timely project delivery and a strong emphasis on safety and quality, SK Fortune Group has successfully delivered homes to over 3500+ satisfied families across 12 completed projects. Under Mr. Kokate's leadership, the company has strategically concentrated on property development in prime areas of Pune, establishing SK Fortune Group as a reputable name in the Pune real estate market.

 

Yashodhan and Kusum join SK Fortune Group's impressive portfolio. The introduction of these new ventures further solidifies the Group's standing for excellence within Pune's luxury real estate sector. As the organization grows, it remains dedicated to delivering cost-effective, high-quality developments while consistently innovating to enhance real estate transactions. With Yashodhan and Kusum providing exclusive communities in esteemed locations, SK Fortune Group continues to influence the evolving skyline and future of real estate in Pune.

 

To explore and know more, visit https://fortunedeveloper.in/.

Email: sales@fortunedeveloper.in

Phone: 8956 96 1157

 

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

