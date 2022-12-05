Search icon
Sixth Vande Bharat Express train to be launched on December 11: Check route, timings and stops

Vande Bharat Express train is indigenously built and can run at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Sixth Vande Bharat Express train to be launched on December 11 (file photo)

India is likely to get the 6th Vande Bharat Express train on December 11. This semi-high speed train will run from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Nagpur in Maharashtra. Reports suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the train on Sunday.

Currently, Indian Railways runs five Vande Bharat trains in different parts of the country. Vande Bharat train is made of 100 per cent indigenous technology. The train will take about 5.30 hours to cover the distance between Bilaspur and Nagpur and will run six days a week. 

Stoppages

Vande Bharat train will have only three stoppages -- Raipur, Durg and Gondia -- apart from the origin and destination points.

Timings

The train will leave Bilaspur at around 6.45 am and reach Nagpur at around 12.15 pm. Similarly, the train will leave Nagpur at 2 pm to reach Bilaspur at 7.35 pm, according to an official.

Earlier, it used to take 7 hours to complete the journey between Bilaspur-Nagpur, but now it will be completed in only five and a half hours.

The special thing about this train is that it can run at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. This train has been made in India and passengers get many facilities in it.

Till now, a total of five Vande Bharat trains are running in the country. These trains are running between Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Andaura station and Chennai-Mysuru.

All coaches of this train have automatic doors, GPS system and WiFi. In the executive class of the train, there are 360-degree rotating chairs for the passengers.

