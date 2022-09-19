Six years of Uri attacks: Know all about grenade strike on Indian Army, how they retaliated

Representational image

September 18 is considered to be a dark day in the history of the country as six years ago on this day, the brutal Uri attacks on the Indian Army took place, claiming several lives. After the attacks on the Indian Army, the government decided to retaliate in its own way.

On September 18, 2016, an army brigade headquarters of the Indian Army was attacked. This incident took place in the Uri district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army’s Uri camp was attacked by four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who had infiltrated the country through Pakistan.

The Uri attacks are now considered to be one of the deadliest attacks on the Indian security forces in the history of the country, with 19 Indian Army soldiers killed in the grenade attack and 19 to 30 others left injured due to the terrorist attack.

The target of the terrorists who entered India was a temporary fuel depot housing hundreds of litres of petrol, diesel, and kerosene. The grenade attack by the terrorists was aimed at the fuel depot, which led to a massive explosion, gutting the nearby tents.

As many as 14 soldiers were killed after being burnt to death, while four others were killed by terrorists while they were trying to escape the area. The attacks took place when a high level was unrest was surrounding the Kashmir Valley.

India’s retaliation to the Uri attacks

As the country was mourning the loss of 19 Indian Army soldiers due to the brutal Uri attacks, the government and the armed forces decided to take action and retaliate against the terrorists, who had infiltrated the country through Pakistan.

Ten days after the Uri attacks, the Indian Army carried out a counterattack against the grenade strike, by launching one of its biggest even surgical strikes yet. The surgical strike was launched in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terrorist camps in the area.

The Indian Army inflicted heavy damage on the terrorists, which led to multiple casualties on terrorists and “those who were protecting them”. Though Pakistan denied the claims of any such surgical strike, India maintained that 35 to 70 casualties were reported.

The details of the attack are still unclear, according to media outlets, since the Indian Army carried out this surgical strike with a quick and secretive plan. After the surgical strike, India and Pakistan continued to exchange fire along the Line of Control.

READ | S Jaishankar reaches US to take part in UNGA session, counter-terrorism, climate action on agenda